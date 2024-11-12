Big changes could be coming to the federal government as Donald Trump's second presidency begins to take shape, including potential plans to completely eliminate the Department of Education.

While the DOE only makes up 4% of the U.S. government's total spending, education districts in states like Michigan benefit greatly from being able to draw down funds to support programs for low-income and special needs students.

But if the education department is eliminated, it could mean schools tightening their belts and looking elsewhere for funding.

"We're going to take the Department of Education - close it. I'm going to close it," said President-Elect Donald Trump said on FOX News during the 2024 election campaign.

Among those impacted would be the 200,000 students that receive special education services in Michigan. The DOE provides about 15% of the money that goes out.

"One of the most important things that the Department of Education does is provide support for special education to help students with special needs," said Thomas Morgan with the Michigan Education Association.

Additionally, Morgan said funding from the education department goes toward supporting students in low income districts, "especially those in rural areas and in urban areas."

That's forcing touch considerations for district superintendents like Novi's Benjamin Mainka.

"Particularly for our students when it comes to funding, we certainly would need to have answers on ‘how are we going to ensure equitable funding for our most vulnerable populations,’" he said.

He also wonders about funding federal programs for students with disabilities, students who speak English as a second language, and even school meals.

Under recommendations from Project 2025, which was written by the Heritage Foundation as a list of policy proposals for the new president to implement, school meal funding would be limited.

"No child can learn if their stomach is grumbling so things like that are very important for ensuring that every student, regardless of their family's income has a chance to succeed at school," said Morgan.

Funding for rural and urban school districts that don't have enough money would also be trimmed, under Project 2025's recommendations, which calls for more public money for private and charter schools.

"When you siphon away money from local schools and give it to these for-profit charters, what it does is it drains resources from those schools - especially in rural areas where there are no other options, there are no charter schools," said Morgan.