'Don't even think about it fascists': Detroit's Jack White blasts Trump campaign for using song

Detroit’s own Jack White is fuming over former President Donald Trump’s campaign using the White Stripes classic "Seven Nation Army" in the background of this campaign video posted on social media.

White ripped the move calling Trump and his team "fascists" while threatening legal action in a blistering response on social media.

"Politics is the king of would they rather ask for forgiveness than permission, and Donald Trump has been the king of that," said Gary Graff.

The video was posted by a Trump aide to X, formerly Twitter, showing the Republican presidential nominee boarding his plane and heading for Thursday’s campaign stops here in Michigan and Wisconsin.

Jack White noticed the campaign using his music, and slammed POTUS 45, saying quote:

"Oh….Don’t even think about using my music you fascists." White added among other things, "Law suit coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your 5 thousand others.)"

Graff, a legendary Detroit music journalist, says Trump has been down this road before.

"You can tick them off (a list by now): Abba, Adele, Neil Young. Now he’s embroiled in something with the Foo Fighters as well as something potentially something with Jack White," Graff said. "You can’t use these songs, but the Trump campaign in particular in ‘16 and ‘20 and now again in ‘24 just throws it out there and sees what sticks and sees who goes after them."

Graff says there’s a long history of politicians using rock and pop songs to bolster support and seem relatable - though it’s not always welcomed.

A notable example was President Ronald Reagan wanting to use Bruce Springsteen’s hit "Born in the U.S.A." during his ‘84 reelection campaign, but The Boss said no way.

"That’s the one where it seems like it started, but I do know prior to that you know the Nixon campaign and even the Humphrey campaigns in 1968 tried to use a little bit of rock ‘n’ roll music to appear hip," Graff said. "It was a much harder sell back then, than it is now."

FOX 2 reached out to Jack White’s people and the Trump campaign for comment.

Meantime Graff says White can certainly get some relief in the courts perhaps akin to "Seven Nation Army’s" lyrics like: "I'm gonna serve it to you/And that ain't what you want to hear/But that's what I'll do."

"He of course has to prove damages," Graff said. "He certainly should have no problem getting an injunction to prevent the Trump campaign from continuing to use it. If he can collect damages or something that’s a whole other matter to take into court.

"Most of these wind up not going to court."