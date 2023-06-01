Don't forget your spoon -- National Cereal Festival coming to Battle Creek

article

Next weekend, Cereal City will host a tradition dedicated to the breakfast staple.

Free cereal, live music, and more are all on deck for the decades-old National Cereal Festival on June 10 in Battle Creek. Get there the evening before the fest for the Grand Cereal Parade at 6:30 p.m.

Cereal mascots Sugar Bear and Tony the Tiger will be at the festival for photos, while entertainment is scheduled all day.

(Photo: National Cereal Fest)

National Cereal Festival schedule:

8-11:30 a.m. - Free Cereal Breakfast along McCamly Street provided by Kellogg’s and Post Consumer Brands

8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Jumpers Adventure Area – BC Cargo Units

Kidz Zone – WMU Parking Lot

Bubble Station – Wave Square

Train Rides provided by Battle Creek Regional History Museum

8 a.m. - Live music from Brothers Proper – Festival Market Square

9 a.m. - Magic of Jonathon LaChance – Cereal King of Magic – Stage at Michigan Ave. & McCamly Street

9:45 a.m. - Elite Dance

10 a.m. - Magic of Jonathon LaChance – Cereal King of Magic – Stage at Michigan Ave. & McCamly Street

10:15 a.m. - Live Music Performance by Out of Favor Boys – Festival Market Square

11 a.m. - Magic of Jonathon LaChance – Cereal King of Magic – Stage at Michigan Ave. & McCamly Street