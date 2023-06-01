Expand / Collapse search

Don't forget your spoon -- National Cereal Festival coming to Battle Creek

By Amber Ainsworth
(Photo: National Cereal Fest)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Next weekend, Cereal City will host a tradition dedicated to the breakfast staple.

Free cereal, live music, and more are all on deck for the decades-old National Cereal Festival on June 10 in Battle Creek. Get there the evening before the fest for the Grand Cereal Parade at 6:30 p.m.

Cereal mascots Sugar Bear and Tony the Tiger will be at the festival for photos, while entertainment is scheduled all day.

(Photo: National Cereal Fest)

National Cereal Festival schedule:

8-11:30 a.m. - Free Cereal Breakfast along McCamly Street provided by Kellogg’s and Post Consumer Brands

8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. 

  • Jumpers Adventure Area – BC Cargo Units
  • Kidz Zone – WMU Parking Lot
  • Bubble Station – Wave Square
  • Train Rides provided by Battle Creek Regional History Museum

8 a.m. - Live music from Brothers Proper – Festival Market Square

9 a.m. - Magic of Jonathon LaChance – Cereal King of Magic – Stage at Michigan Ave. & McCamly Street

9:45 a.m. - Elite Dance

10 a.m. - Magic of Jonathon LaChance – Cereal King of Magic – Stage at Michigan Ave. & McCamly Street

10:15 a.m. - Live Music Performance by Out of Favor Boys – Festival Market Square

11 a.m. - Magic of Jonathon LaChance – Cereal King of Magic – Stage at Michigan Ave. & McCamly Street

