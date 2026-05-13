'Door Kick Challenge' social media trend in Metro Detroit gets warning from police

The Brief "The Door Kick Challenge" social media challenge reports are on the rise in Macomb County. Homeowners are being jolted awake in the middle of the night - and reckless teens could get hurt or worse. Police say charges will be pursued for those caught and that resources are being diverted to these incidents that are reported as break-ins.



A new social media trend has police putting out a warning — it’s called the "Door Kick Challenge."

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Videos are being posted with teenagers kicking and pounding on doors and garages in the middle of the night.

It’s causing some serious fright for homeowners — and now the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says it is seeing an increase in this behavior.

The office has already responded to six different cases where it’s turned out to be teenagers pulling a prank — kicking, pounding on garage doors in the middle of the night.

It’s easy to see why this trend is just plain dumb — homeowners are thinking their houses are being broken into. That can lead to some very dangerous situations — but it also is pretty scary to experience.

Police say the homeowners think their homes are being broken into - and when that call comes in to 911 — it’s very serious. police have to divert resources — maybe even be pulled from a call they’re already on where somebody actually needs help — only to find out it’s a prank.

Police and residents say — it’s not funny — and there are serious consequences.

"What these juveniles don’t seem to understand is this is causing real panic in our community," said Cmdr. Jason Abro, Macomb County Sheriff's Office. "It’s also pulling our men and women away from serious calls to go handle this prank they’re putting on the internet. The homeowners don’t know this is a prank so they think someone is actually breaking into their home."

Jackie Pitcher is a Harrison Township resident.

"I think it’s ridiculous," she said. "I think it puts unnecessary fear in people of not being safe. And on the opposite end i think it’s sad the kids have nowhere to go except banging on doors.

"If I heard something like that I could come flying down the stairs, break a hip, who knows?"

Margaret, also of Harrison Township, agrees.

"These kids need to get a life, it’s not right," she said. "It’s cruel and it’s mean, and I don’t know why would somebody get a kick out of scaring someone. I don’t understand it."

Unfortunately with a lot of these viral trends — there’s not much to understand — doing dumb stuff gets a lot of attention on the internet.

At what cost? well they’re doing some serious damage to these garage doors — disturbing the peace — trespassing — a lot of different charges you could face

Police say kids who are caught will be prosecuted and are urging parents to speak with their kids about it.