Downriver SWAT training exercises scheduled in Wyandotte next week

The Brief Downriver SWAT is scheduled to hold training exercises next week. There are five locations in Wyandotte where the operations will be held. The exercises are scheduled for Oct. 7 and Oct. 8.



Wyandotte residents may notice an increased police presence with Downriver SWAT training operations scheduled

Training exercises are scheduled for Oct. 7th, and Thursday, Oct. 8th at several locations throughout the city.

Training will take place in the following areas:

1200 block of 10th Street

600 block of Goddard Street

1000 block of Eureka Road

1200 block of Lincoln Street

500 block of Ford Avenue

Wyandotte police say there is no danger to the public.

"These exercises are planned training operations designed to help our officers maintain and improve their skills in responding to critical incidents," the department said on social media. "We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding while this training is conducted."