Downriver SWAT training exercises scheduled in Wyandotte next week
FOX 2 - Wyandotte residents may notice an increased police presence with Downriver SWAT training operations scheduled
Training exercises are scheduled for Oct. 7th, and Thursday, Oct. 8th at several locations throughout the city.
Training will take place in the following areas:
- 1200 block of 10th Street
- 600 block of Goddard Street
- 1000 block of Eureka Road
- 1200 block of Lincoln Street
- 500 block of Ford Avenue
Wyandotte police say there is no danger to the public.
"These exercises are planned training operations designed to help our officers maintain and improve their skills in responding to critical incidents," the department said on social media. "We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding while this training is conducted."
The Source: Information for this report is from the Wyandotte Police Department Facebook page.