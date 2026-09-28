Metro Detroit man sentenced for pandemic-relief fraud scheme

The Brief Federal officials say Jabari Long used his contracting business to fraudulently obtain a $2.19 million Paycheck Protection Program loan. Within weeks of receiving the pandemic funds, officials say Long used the money to buy a home in Beverly Hills.



A Metro Detroit man will spend two years behind bars for a multimillion-dollar pandemic-relief fraud scheme.

Pandemic-relief fraud incident

Big picture view:

Federal officials say 46-year-old Jabari Long used his contracting business named Priceless Preservations Construction to fraudulently obtain a $2.19 million Paycheck Protection Program loan and a $150,000 Economic Injury Disaster Loan.

Long claimed that the company had 50 employees and an average monthly payroll of $875,000. That was when prosecutors say it had few employees and little to no payroll expenses.

He then admitted to submitting false tax documents to obtain the money.

Within weeks of receiving the pandemic funds, officials say Long used the money to buy a home in Beverly Hills.

What's next:

Long would plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He was sentenced on Monday to 24-months in prison and was ordered to pay over $2,100,000 in restitution. He will then serve three years of supervised release.