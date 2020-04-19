Dozens flock to Jacksonville beaches as coronavirus restrictions ease

People were seen walking on Jacksonville Beach, Florida, on Saturday, April 18, one day after beaches in the area reopened amid an easing of restrictions aimed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference on Friday that municipalities could reopen if social distancing guidelines were followed.

Local media reported that beaches in Jacksonville, Neptune, and Atlantic were to reopen from 6-11 a.m. and from 5-8 p.m. each day, with people swimming and surfing at their own risk.

As of April 19, the Florida Department of Health had reported 25,996 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 748 coronavirus-related deaths.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

