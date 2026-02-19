4-year-old drowns in Livonia pool, police say

The Brief A 4-year-old boy has died after being found at the bottom of a pool in Livonia. An individual who was unrelated to the child pulled them from the water and called police around 7 p.m.



The 4-year-old boy was found unresponsive at the bottom of a pool around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

What we know:

Police responded to 19525 Victor Parkway in Livonia at 7:07 p.m. after a child was found at the bottom of the pool.

The person who reported the drowning was unrelated to the child, later removing them from the pool and calling 911.

Life-saving measures were undertaken until police arrived. Emergency crews took over CPR and exhausted efforts before taking the child to a nearby hospital.

He was pronounced dead just after 8 p.m.

Police say the father was in the area of the pool, but not at the pool. An investigation is underway.

Zoom out:

Police say the tragic incident is a reminder that children should have flotation devices with them at all times. An adult should also have eyes on their child while in the pool.