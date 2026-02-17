Detroit Police chief to fire officers who contacted Border Patrol during traffic stops

The Brief Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison and other Detroit leaders are livid after 2 officers were found to be contacting Border Patrol during traffic stops. The two officers are currently suspended and Bettison is working to terminate them after contacting the Board of Police Commissioners.



Detroit’s police chief said he plans to terminate two police officers who contacted Customs and Border Patrol during traffic stops.

The backstory:

Chief Todd Bettison says the officers’ actions led to detentions and was a violation of department policy

The two officers are currently suspended while Bettison requested their firings from the Board of Police Commissioners for review.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) expressed her support that the officers lose their jobs.

"Chief Bettison and I agree that we need to make sure that our community and our residents trust the people who are trying to keep us safe," Tlaib said.

"The Detroit Police Department has nothing to do with ICE, immigration, none of that," said Detroit Councilwoman Mary Waters. "That is not their job. So why would you do that? Just because someone had an accent, for real?

"That is not what you do. That is biased policing. That’s exactly what’s happening and we’re not going to tolerate that kind of behavior against our residents of the City of Detroit."

Retired DPD assistant chief Steve Dolunt agreed.

"To contact Border Patrol? No, that’s against policy," Dolunt said. "That being said, there have been a lot more egregious things that have occurred in the police department and people have not been terminated."

FOX 2 contacted Mayor Mary Sheffield’s office and received a statement from John Roach, the media relations director, which reads in part:

"This administration will reinforce the longstanding policy that the Detroit Police Department does not, in any way, engage in federal immigration enforcement."

The Source: Information for this report is from Detroit police, US Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Councilwoman Mary Waters and retired DPD assistant chief Steve Dolunt.



