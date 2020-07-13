Dozens of COVID-19 cases traced to Saline house party on July 4 weekend

After a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in Washtenaw County, health officials are blaming it on a holiday weekend house party.

More than 40 confirmed cases are tied to a party in Saline last weekend over the July 4 weekend.

The Washtenaw County Health department has identified 43 new cases - the majority of them connected to a large house party in early July in the Saline area. Young people between the ages of 15-25 have tested positive for the virus.

"I would expect something like that to happen, people not being careful when they really ought to be," said Jim Douthat.

As every region in the state is seeing an uptick in covid-19 cases and a statewide mask mandate now in effect.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer weighing in on the dozens of cases connected to the house party in Washtenaw County

"There are so many potential interactions that could have happened with each of those people, in the days since the party to when they got their positive result," Whitmer said.

Large groups of people in enclosed indoor settings is considered much higher risk compared to being outside and being able to practice social distancing.

"And that's why we stay away from everybody," said Leslie McNely.