Mystery around gruesome discovery in Oakland County after body found near lake

There are more questions than answers after a surge of officials responded to a Metro Detroit lake following a gruesome discovery in Oakland County.

Hours after crews left, many are still left wondering about the identity of the individual who was found near Proud Lake in Commerce Township Monday morning.

What we know:

Just before 9 a.m. on Monday, a person visiting a lake in Commerce Township came upon the body of a man on Wixom Road.

The visitor called police, prompting a major response from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, who spent hours at the scene.

The body is believed to be a male in his 20s.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the individual died and the circumstances of his death are under investigation.

It's also not clear if the man had anything on him at the time of his discovery.

Local perspective:

Lucas Daly was at the park around the time of the discovery.

"We all come over here to see what's going on. Everything is taped off and we're all standing and just watching," he said. "it was just sad."