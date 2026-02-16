Family of Southfield teen who was shot, killed fighting for justice two years later

The Brief The family of a teen who was shot and killed two years ago is still fighting for justice as no arrests have been made. When 15-year-old Tyler was shot, he was inside a hotel room at the Westin with four other teens. Investigators say despite these teens being eyewitnesses, they have not provided information to police to solve the case.



A Metro Detroit mother is refusing to give up her fight for justice after her son was shot and killed at a Southfield hotel two years ago, and there’s still no arrest.

Big picture view:

Tyler Johnson was just 15-years-old when he was fatally shot. His mother, Tomika Alexander, spoke during a Crime Stoppers press conference Monday afternoon.

"It’s unacceptable. Quite honestly, it’s bulls***," she said. "There’s no charges at all. That’s ridiculous, and I feel like y’all playing in my face."

When 15-year-old Tyler was shot, he was inside a hotel room at the Westin with four other teens. Investigators say despite these teens being eyewitnesses, they have not provided information to police to solve the case.

Right after the shooting, police say two teens left the hotel and the remaining two were detained near an elevator.

"They’re protecting these babies. It’s been brought to my attention that one of the parents that apprehended one of the suspects and picked them up from the station is a lawyer, speculations and allegations," said Tomika. "Allegedly, the family is a powerhouse where they have political ties, and I would hate for my son’s case to fall to the wayside based on a biased investigation."

Dig deeper:

Investigators say the teens are represented by attorneys. During a live interview earlier this month, Southfield’s police chief had this to say about legal representation for the teens:

"The prosecuting attorney has advised us that the right to counsel does transfer into adulthood," said Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren. "Therefore, the only circumstance in which the police department can interview these young men is if they initiate contact themselves at the age of 18 or through their attorneys."

"The only thing that Chief Barren has been doing thoroughly is making excuses on why y’all not charging these individuals," said Tomika.

The other side:

FOX 2 also reached out to the prosecutor’s office. They call Tyler’s death a tragedy.

The office released a statement which reads in part:

"We know there were four young men in the room when Tyler Johnson was killed. We need those individuals to tell the truth about what happened to their friend. The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office remains in close communication with the Southfield Police as they continue their investigation."