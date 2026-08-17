The Brief Multiple videos are circulating on social media with incidents and disturbances at the 2026 Dream Cruise. Eight people were arrested after a fight at Duggan’s Irish Pub. It’s unclear what started the fight or if anyone will be charged.



Multiple videos are circulating on social media with incidents and disturbances at the 2026 Dream Cruise.

One shows a massive brawl outside a popular bar. Another shows a truck crashing after hitting a car that burned out , and a third involves a driver allegedly escaping police and crashing into other vehicles.

Here’s what to know:

Duggan’s Irish Pub brawl

Big picture view:

Several videos are circulating online that show a massive fight inside and outside Duggan’s Irish Pub, which is along Woodward Avenue just north of 13 Mile Road.

What we know:

Royal Oak Police said Monday eight people were arrested in connection with the Duggan’s incident.

Three have been released, and five people are still in custody.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what started the fight or if anyone was injured.

It’s also not known yet if anyone will be charged. Police say they’re still looking at "a significant amount" of video, both from social media and from police body cameras.

Dream Cruise arrests

By the numbers:

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said there were four arrests made by deputies at the Woodward Dream Cruise:

Driving with a suspended license

Possession of narcotics

Child support arrest warrant

Open intoxicants inside vehicle

The Royal Oak Police Department said it received one report of a stolen vehicle: a 1965 Chevy Corvette was reported to have been stolen between 8-9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The owner said it was parked in the street near the intersection of Starr Road and Hampton Boulevard, police said.

Additional incidents or arrests may have been made in other local departments.

Dig deeper:

FOX 2 is working to learn more about the incidents allegedly seen on other social media videos, including the car burnout in Pontiac and the alleged police chase in Bloomfield Hills.

What is the Dream Cruise?

Local perspective:

Saturday's Dream Cruise brought thousands to Woodward for the 16-mile route in a celebration of all things automotive with vehicles from across the decades.

The Dream Cruise spanned nine different communities from Ferndale to Pontiac.