Driver crashes into fire hydrant causing street flooding on Detroit's east side

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The Brief Detroit police and water department workers are at the scene of a flooded neighborhood Tuesday morning. A driver crashed into a fire hydrant at about 4:30 a.m. leading to the flooded streets. The impacted area is at Hasse and Seven Mile on the east side.



An early morning car crash into a fire hydrant is causing street flooding for one neighborhood on Detroit's east side.

What we know:

A driver crashed into a hydrant in the area of Hasse and Seven Mile, sometime around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Water has flooded the street in the surrounding area and Detroit police and water department workers are at the scene.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led to the crash or if the driver was injured.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information on this developing story.

The Source: Information for this report is from the scene of the crash.

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