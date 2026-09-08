Driver crashes into fire hydrant causing street flooding on Detroit's east side
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DETROIT (FOX 2) - An early morning car crash into a fire hydrant is causing street flooding for one neighborhood on Detroit's east side.
What we know:
A driver crashed into a hydrant in the area of Hasse and Seven Mile, sometime around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Water has flooded the street in the surrounding area and Detroit police and water department workers are at the scene.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what led to the crash or if the driver was injured.
Stay with FOX 2 for more information on this developing story.
The Source: Information for this report is from the scene of the crash.