Man shot inside his parked vehicle on Detroit's west side

The Brief A 40-year-old man was shot inside his vehicle on Asbury Park near Eight Mile Road Monday. He was rushed to the hospital where is in stable condition. No suspect information has been released yet by Detroit police.



A 40-year-old Detroit man was shot inside his vehicle on the city's west side Monday.

What we know:

Police say that ShotSpotter technology detected the shooting and alerted officers to respond to the scene on Asbury Park, two blocks south of Eight Mile.

Friends of the victim rushed him to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Trenton Hewitt, a property owner, in the community, said that the shooting hurts the credibility of the neighborhood.

"It's just not good," he said. "I'm asking the residents to just calm down. Heck, even fist fight before you need to do all this, to be honest. It's just, y'all shooting every day, it's exhausting."

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released information about the suspected shooter or how the victim knew the shooter.

Anyone who might have any information, they are asked to call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

The Source: Information for this report is from Detroit police and from an interview with a property owner who has an investment nearby.



