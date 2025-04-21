Driver flees after fatal fiery motorcycle crash in Redford

article

Investigators believe they may have identified a driver who fled the scene after a crash that killed a motorcyclist Sunday in Redford Township.

According to police, a motorcyclist was traveling north on Beech Daly through the Plymouth intersection just after 7:40 p.m. when a Cadillac turning left from southbound Beech Daly collided with the motorcyclist. The Cadillac driver fled.

When officers arrived, they found the motorcycle on fire and the victim lying near the bike. Police dragged the victim away from the fire and rendered aid until they were transported to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Several hours later, the Cadillac was recovered in Detroit, and a possible driver has been identified. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-387-2541 or jditzhazy@redfordpd.org.