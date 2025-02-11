Driver flips vehicle, crashes into Ferndale apartment building

The Brief A driver crashed into the Ferndale 1 Apartments on Tuesday morning. The vehicle hit a stairwell, not an apartment unit, so no one in the building was hurt. Investigators are now trying to determine what led to the crash.



Investigators are working to piece together exactly what happened after a driver crashed into a Ferndale apartment building Tuesday morning.

Police and firefighters were called to Ferndale 1 Apartments on Nine Mile and Central on reports of a crash.

The backstory:

First responders were called to an apartment complex at 1400 W. Nine Mile around 10:30 a.m. after reports of a single-vehicle accident. At the scene, police officers found a vehicle flipped upside down and crashed through the wall of the building.

The driver, a 38-year-old Southfield man, was conscious when he was pulled from the vehicle, according to a news release from Ferndale police. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Ferndale Fire Chief Teresa Robinson said that no residents inside the apartment were injured.

"Where the car went into the building that is a stairwell, the apartment behind that I did check, and everyone there is safe, and the individuals there are safe. No injuries to any of the occupants here," she said. "We are having the building evaluated for safety but other than that it appears that all the residents are going to be able to remain in their units."

Preliminary details of the investigation reveal the driver was traveling west on Nine Mile when he crossed the eastbound lane before leaving the roadway near Forest Street.

