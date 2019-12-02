Driver found in burning car in Detroit evades troopers

Police are looking for a suspect who was found in a car on fire and fled troopers trying to stop him.

Michigan State Police say around 9:25 p.m. Sunday, troopers saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Joy Road in Detroit. The troops were parked and began persuing the vehicle, but lost track of it.

After checking the area, troopers found the vehicle on West Parkway Street just north of West Chicago in a driveway and on fire. Troopers approached the vehicle and the driver, a male suspect, fled the scene.

Officials say that the driver ran between nearby houses and hopped a fence. Troopers deployed a Taser, but it "did not take effect."

Troopers again lost sight of the suspect as he fled.

This investigation is ongoing.