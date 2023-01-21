Driver killed after being ejected during crash on I-696 in Oakland County

A driver is dead after they were ejected out of their vehicle when they crashed early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at around 1:55 a.m. on the westbound I-696 freeway near Drake Road in Farmington Hills.

Police say the driver was traveling westbound on I-696 when they ran off the road to the right. The car then rolled over into the ditch, and the driver was ejected.

When troopers arrived, they started to administer CPR before EMS arrival, police said. The driver died on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

