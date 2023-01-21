1 dead, 6 hurt including officers from a car crash turned fire on Detroit's east side

article

Officials are currently investigating a deadly car crash on Detroit's east side leaving 1 person dead and 6 people injured including Detroit Police officers.

According to preliminary information, Detroit police say the car was speeding in a residential area and swerved out of the way of a person. The car ultimately crashed into a tree and caught fire.

Firefighters responded to Woodhall Street and Berden Street just before 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, they located the crashed car completely engulfed in flames.

Police say three officers tried to assist firefighters in rescuing the people in the burning car. They were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation and are in temporary serious condition.

One man was, unfortunately, pronounced deceased and burned beyond recognition. Three men aged 23, 25 and 29 years old were transported to a nearby hospital in temporary serious condition.

Detroit Police say a firearm was found underneath the vehicle.

The Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad is handling the investigation.

