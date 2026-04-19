Driver killed, passenger in critical condition after crashing into construction vehicle on Lodge Freeway

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The Brief A 23-year-old driver died after crashing into an unoccupied construction vehicle in a work zone. A 30-year-old passenger from Southfield remains in critical condition. Police say the driver was speeding and failed to move over in a construction zone.



A 23-year-old driver was killed and a 30-year-old passenger is in critical condition after a car crashed into the back of an unoccupied construction vehicle in a work zone on the Lodge Freeway early Sunday morning, according to Michigan State Police.

The backstory:

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. in a construction zone blocking the left and middle lanes of the southbound Lodge Freeway near Wyoming Avenue.

Police said construction workers were outside the vehicle setting up cones when they saw a car traveling at a high rate of speed in the same lane where they were working.

Investigators said the driver did not move over and struck the rear of the unoccupied construction vehicle. The workers were not hit.

The 23-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The 30-year-old passenger, from Southfield, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The freeway was briefly closed at Wyoming Avenue as troopers investigated.

What they're saying:

"This is a sad reminder of the dangers of excessive speed on our roadways," F/Lt. Mike Shaw said in a release. "As National Work Zone Awareness Week kicks off tomorrow, we want to remind all drivers to slow down, move over and use the zipper merge to safely enter the zone. These safe actions will save lives, both for construction workers and motorists."