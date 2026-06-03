Deadly shooting in Southwest Detroit under investigation

Detroit police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight on the city's southwest side.

Just after midnight Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the area of Pitt and Cental streets, between Dix and Vernor, on reports of a shooting. Police did confirm that the shooting was fatal, but did not provide additional details about what happened.

Officers from both the Detroit Police Department and Michigan State Police were at the scene searching the area. At one point, some of the police had guns drawn while they scoured the area.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.