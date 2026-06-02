Search for Lynette Hooker reopened after Michigan woman disappeared in Bahamas

The Brief New information suggests Brian Hooker gave false information to police about what happened to his wife, Lynette. The Hookers, who are from Michigan, were boating in the Bahamas in April when Lynette allegedly fell overboard. Authorities say location data from Brian's phone contradicts what he told police.



The search for a missing Michigan in the Bahamas has been reopened after authorities say her husband allegedly gave police false information.

Lynette Hooker and her husband Brian were boating in the Bahamas in early April when, according to her husband, she fell off the boat and was swept to sea. Brian told police he had to paddle to shore after Lynette fell into the water because she had the key.

Brian was taken into custody in the Bahamas after Lynette's disappearance, but was later released and returned back to Michigan.

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Recently, it was revealed that new location data from Brian's cell phone contradicts the story he gave to authorities, and suggests he may have sent search crews to the wrong area. This new information has led to the U.S. Coast Guard reopening its search for Lynette.

The Source: Previous reporting and information from FOX News were used in this story.