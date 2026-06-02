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Search for Lynette Hooker reopened after Michigan woman disappeared in Bahamas

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 2, 2026 7:13 AM EDT
Published June 2, 2026 7:13 AM EDT
Search for missing Michigan woman Lynette Hooker reopened
Search for missing Michigan woman Lynette Hooker reopened

Search for missing Michigan woman Lynette Hooker reopened

The search for missing Lynette Hooker has been reopened. Hooker, who is from Michigan, was with her husband in the Bahamas when he claims she fell off a boat. However, new location data from his cell phone contradicts the story he gave authorities. 

The Brief

    • New information suggests Brian Hooker gave false information to police about what happened to his wife, Lynette.
    • The Hookers, who are from Michigan, were boating in the Bahamas in April when Lynette allegedly fell overboard.
    • Authorities say location data from Brian's phone contradicts what he told police. 

(FOX 2) - The search for a missing Michigan in the Bahamas has been reopened after authorities say her husband allegedly gave police false information.

Lynette Hooker and her husband Brian were boating in the Bahamas in early April when, according to her husband, she fell off the boat and was swept to sea. Brian told police he had to paddle to shore after Lynette fell into the water because she had the key.

Brian was taken into custody in the Bahamas after Lynette's disappearance, but was later released and returned back to Michigan.

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Bahamian authorities released Brian Hooker, the husband of missing Lynette Hooker, on Monday after failing to file charges against him before a 7:20 p.m. deadline.

Recently, it was revealed that new location data from Brian's cell phone contradicts the story he gave to authorities, and suggests he may have sent search crews to the wrong area. This new information has led to the U.S. Coast Guard reopening its search for Lynette.

The Source: Previous reporting and information from FOX News were used in this story. 

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