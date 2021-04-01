Driver narrowly avoids running over gator crossing South Carolina highway

Drivers quite commonly swerve to miss squirrels or deer in the road, but it’s not every day you have to dodge an alligator.

Motorists did just that on March 26 as a gator darted across a busy Highway 278 in South Carolina.

Erika Moradel and her mom spotted the reptile while passing in the opposite lane. She nervously recorded footage that showed the alligator survive a close encounter with a white SUV.

"My initial reaction was shocked," Moradel told Storyful. "My mom saw it first and started yelling. We were worried about it but it did make it safely across the street."

Fortunately for the critter, the gator’s legs pumped just feverishly enough to allow it to safely make it off the road.

This story was reported from Atlanta.