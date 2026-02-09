Tigers, Red Wings announce new broadcast partnership with MLB

article

The Brief FanDuel announced that broadcasts are ceasing at the end of this basketball and hockey season. As a result, the Tigers and Red Wings have partnered with Major League Baseball under the Ilitch Sports + Entertainment umbrella. Fans with a cable or satellite subscription will continue to be able to watch both teams with the change taking place as early as this spring for the Tigers.



Ilitch Sports + Entertainment has entered a partnership with Major League Baseball, which will provide broadcast support to both the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings, the company announced Monday.

The backstory:

The Tigers partnership will start with the 2026 MLB season and for the Red Wings next season in 2026-2027.

With the exception of national broadcasts, Tigers and Red Wings games will air throughout our market – available to those with a cable or satellite package or streaming subscription.

Recently the teams announced an end to the FanDuel with the network planning to shut down at the end of this year's basketball and hockey seasons.

The Tigers were just one of nine teams to depart FanDuel publicly, which led to the search for a new distributor.

"Given recent uncertainty throughout the regional sports broadcasting industry, we recognize the importance of providing fans with a consistent, year-round outlet to watch Tigers baseball and Red Wings hockey," said Ryan Gustafson, President and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. "What we’ve heard (from fans) includes making sure our games are available throughout the market, providing a reliable streaming product, and producing a broadcast that’s informative and entertaining.

"This is a great path forward in those areas, allowing us to provide a great experience for fans throughout our local market."

How it affects the Tigers

This upcoming season will be the Tigers' first in a post-FanDuel broadcast model.

Major League Baseball will produce and distribute games for the Tigers – leading broadcast production, negotiating distribution agreements and running a direct-to-consumer streaming product, said Ilitch Sports + Entertainment.

The same broadcast teams will return with Jason Benetti and Dan Dickerson in the play-by-play role, and Andy Dirks and Dan Petry as analysts.

How it affects the Red Wings

Red Wings coverage on FanDuel sports network is expected to continue through the end of this season.

After the 2025-26 NHL season, the Red Wings will make their transition into this partnership. Ilitch Sports + Entertainment will assume broadcast production duties, while MLB assists with production processes.

Ilitch Sports + Entertainment said additional details regarding the 2026-27 season will be announced when available.

The duo of Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond are expected to continue leading Red Wings telecasts for years to come.

"Future production planning will take place after the 2025-26 season concludes," said the team.

Radio play-by-play announcer Ken Kal is expected back, but analyst Paul Woods has announced his retiring at the end of this season, capping off 40 seasons. The former player began in 1985 alongside former iconic play-by-play voice Bruce Martyn.