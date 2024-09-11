Driveway sex caught on camera leaves Farmington Hills homeowners livid

A daytime sexual encounter was caught on a family’s Ring doorbell camera in Farmington Hills.

The 13 year old son, was waiting on a package, when he heard the Ring go off, he soon realized – this was not the package he was waiting for.

"I’m angry that my child had to see such debauchery," said his mother, we'll call Samantha.

This couple thought – a random stranger's driveway Monday was the perfect place to get it on in broad daylight.

FOX 2: "When you saw that video for the first time?"

"I felt violated," she said.

"Samantha" doesn’t want her family’s name and faces forever tainted with this mess.

The couple parked their rental car and put themselves perfectly in frame. Samantha says her driveway is not secluded, either.

"He pulls his genitalia out, and it appears he puts a condom on. and then they have both of their cell phones set up in front of them," she said.

The two were clearly putting on a show for the cameras, and whoever else.

"A truck pulls up and she still stands there without her pants like she doesn’t want this to stop," Samantha said.

FOX 2 counted – the woman, with a large thigh tattoo – casually standing exposed from the waist down for more than a minute.

And remember, Samantha’s son was waiting on that package, and saw the whole thing play out on his cell phone on the Ring app at school.

"I’m angry they forced a choice upon my parenting that I wasn’t ready to deal with yet," she said.

As a parent how do you spin this one?

"I’m trying to put a positive spin on it and say this is what we don’t do," she said.

Farmington Hills police are taking this very seriously – chances are, this couple will do it again.

"Your home is your safe space, and I don’t feel like my safe space anymore," she said.

If you recognize their fronts, or their backs – Farmington Hills police at (248) 871-2600 could use a little help finding these folks.