Drunk driver who killed 6-year-old sentenced to jail; victim's family says justice wasn't served

Friday was an emotional day in court for the family of a 6-year-old boy killed in a drunk driving crash. The woman responsible is going to prison - but no amount of justice will ever bring this child back.

"I am so overwhelmed I can’t speak," said Tawanda Jones, the child's aunt.

She and her family have marked more than two years without 6-year-old Parrish Jones.

"It’s really hard on my niece because we can’t bring Parish back," she said.

Back in 2020, then-family friend Sade Keith was driving drunk with Parrish and three other children in her SUV. Prosecutors say Keith ran a red light, her SUV rolling over, after she smashed into another SUV on Joy Road on the city's west side.

Prosecutors say the kids were not wearing seatbelts. Parrish was ejected and died at the scene.

"A person should not drink and drive at all," Tawanda said. "They should not be in the vehicle if they’re going to have kids in the car, strap them up because this was very, very irresponsible."

A jury found Keith guilty of involuntary manslaughter, child abuse, and driving with a suspended license causing death and more.

On Friday Keith made a tearful apology during her sentencing inside the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice.

Six-year-old Parrish Jones was killed in the crash.

"It was just an accident. I never meant for any harm to come to the babies," Keith said. "I love them before I even had children. Nothing I can say or do will replace him. I ask God every day why wasn’t it me, instead of him."

Judge Donald Knapp handed down a prison sentence between eight and 15 years.

"It would be a miss characterization to call what happened an accident," said Judge Knapp. "It wasn’t an accident that caused a blood alcohol level of .33, it was not an accident that caused the person responsible to drive."

FOX 2 caught up with Parish Jones' family as they walked out of court. They said this isn’t the justice they hoped for.

"Justice wasn’t served today," Tawanda said. "Whether they gave her five years, 10 years to 20 years,100 years. It’s not going to bring my nephew back."

The family walked away from court in tears— a sign of the pain even closure can't take away.

"As of right now, I’m just glad it’s over with," she said. "(His mother) will feel this pain forever."