Dry shampoo explodes inside woman’s car, shattering sunroof and cracking center console

Dry shampoo users, beware. A woman is warning people to be careful with aerosol cans after a dry shampoo canister exploded in her daughter’s car.

Christine Bader Debrecht shared images on her Facebook page of her daughter’s shattered sunroof and cracked center console.

“I just want to remind you (and your kids) to heed those warnings on products you may be using,” she said. “Please don’t leave aerosol cans (and especially dry shampoo, as this seems to be an issue with some brands) in your car! I am so grateful no one was hurt.”

Debrecht said she left a can of dry shampoo in her daughter’s center console on Sept. 18.

It was hot that day and the heat caused the can to explode.

“It blew the console cover off of its hinges, shot through the sunroof and went high enough in the air that it landed about 50 feet away,” Debrecht said.

The images showed a large hole in the sunroof and shattered bits of glass on the top of the car and all over the seats.

The center console appeared to be cracked and all of the items were covered in dry shampoo. Some of the items from the console also ended up in the driver and passenger seats.

“I really feel like I need to spread the word about this and hopefully prevent others from experiencing this damage or even injury,” she said.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.