Summer rate plans for DTE and Consumers customers kick in today, meaning any electricity expended during the late afternoon and early evening hours of the day will cost more to use.

If you're a DTE customer, you'll pay about 4 cents more per kWH between the hours of 3-7 p.m. For Consumers Energy customers, the peak hour rates start at 2 p.m. and go to 7 p.m.

The utility companies say dispersing the energy usage among households will offer some relief to the grid, which frequently is pushed near capacity during the summer because of air conditioning keeping homes cool.

While DTE doesn't want people to avoid keeping their homes cool, they do hope the peak rate period will cause homeowners to run other appliances at different times, such as dishwashers and washers and dryers.

The new plan took effect in March 2023 and the summer increases will be in effect from June until September.

Differing Rates for DTE:

Off-peak hour rates are for 20 hours each weekday and all weekend at $0.15 cents per kWh

Peak hour rates are from 3-7 p.m. at $0.20 cents per kWh. They drop to $0.16 cents per kWh from October to May.

They recommend using a thermostat schedule as well as running the dishwasher at night and laundry on the weekends. You can find more information here.

Differing Rates for Consumers

Off-peak hour rates are for 19 hours each weekday and all weekend at $0.095 cents per kWh

Peak hour rates are from 2-7 p.m. at $0.103 cents per kWh. They drop to $.095 cents per kWh from October to May.

The program is not technically a rate increase and some customers, depending on how they use energy, may even pay less - though others could also pay more.

The utility companies are also not done asking for rate increases and DTE is in the middle of another request with the Michigan Public Service Commission. In an attempt to help explain the difference between the two and flesh out other details, a townhall discussing the summer rate plans was held in Pontiac Wednesday night.

"DTE Energy has the resources to invest in their infrastructure so we need to make sure our legislators are empowering the Michigan Public Service Commission to be able to hold DTE accountable and make those investments into the grid while they're requesting these rate increases," said Amani Johnson with the Michigan League of Conservation Voters.