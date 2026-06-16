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DTE gas customers to see $700M in savings thanks to massive loan

By Jack Nissen
FOX 2 Detroit
Energy
Published June 16, 2026 8:50 AM EDT
Published June 16, 2026 8:50 AM EDT
DTE receives $1.6 billion loan to lower energy costs
DTE receives $1.6 billion loan to lower energy costs

DTE receives $1.6 billion loan to lower energy costs

A Department of Energy loan will lead to $700 million in savings for DTE gas customers. 

The Brief

    • DTE gas customers will see hundreds of millions in savings thanks to a federal loan.
    • The $1.6 billion loan will go toward savings as well as improving natural gas infrastructure. 
    •  

(FOX 2) - Customers of DTE will see $700 million in savings thanks to a massive loan from the federal government aimed at both lowering electricity prices and improving the infrastructure that feeds the utility's natural gas.

The relief comes thanks to a $1.6 billion loan from the Department of Energy.

The money will help rebuild and replace 800 miles of natural gas lines. 

"It will have a big impact on the state," said Greg Beard, a director with the federal energy department. "Eight hundred miles — those are big projects."

The money will help 1.4 million customers that receive gas from DTE.

The Source: A news release from the Department of Energy.

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