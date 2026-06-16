DTE gas customers to see $700M in savings thanks to massive loan

The Brief DTE gas customers will see hundreds of millions in savings thanks to a federal loan. The $1.6 billion loan will go toward savings as well as improving natural gas infrastructure.



Customers of DTE will see $700 million in savings thanks to a massive loan from the federal government aimed at both lowering electricity prices and improving the infrastructure that feeds the utility's natural gas.

The relief comes thanks to a $1.6 billion loan from the Department of Energy.

The money will help rebuild and replace 800 miles of natural gas lines.

"It will have a big impact on the state," said Greg Beard, a director with the federal energy department. "Eight hundred miles — those are big projects."

The money will help 1.4 million customers that receive gas from DTE.