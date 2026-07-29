Man shot outside Detroit gas station on Seven Mile, DPD searches for gunman

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The Brief An early morning shooting left a 21-year-old hospitalized. It took place around 4 a.m. at a gas station in the 20000 block of Seven Mile. DPD is looking for the suspect who it described as a Black man in his 40s.



Detroit police are investigating an early morning gas station shooting Wednesday.

A 21-year-old man was shot after an argument with a second person escalated at 4 a.m. this morning at a gas station in the 20000 block of Seven Mile.

The victim ran away from the scene after being wounded until he fell in the middle of the street. Medics responded and transported him to a nearby hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

DPD said that the suspect appears to be in his early 40s and was described as a Black male wearing a black shirt and white Jordan gym shoes.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up or to DetroitRewards.TV.

The Source: Information for this report is from Detroit police.

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