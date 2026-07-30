Michigan primary election: Senate race preview

The Brief Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat is one of the most closely-watched races this election cycle. The August Primary features Republican Mike Rogers running unopposed in his second-straight bid for the office. On the Democratic side, candidates Abdul El-Sayed and Haley Stevens have endured a bruising campaign.



One of the most significant races approaching Michigan voters is the U.S. Senate election that will decide the open seat being left vacant by Gary Peters.

While Republican Mike Rogers is running unopposed, the race has looked much less clear for Democrats as candidates Haley Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed have campaigned against one another for months.

The bruising primary is emblematic of a larger struggle unfolding within the Democratic Party across other state elections. Moderates have faced off against the progressive wing of the party across the U.S. with implications for control of Congress.

U.S. Senate control in the balance

The backstory:

Democrat Gary Peters announced he would not seek a third term in the U.S. Senate in early 2025.

The decision opened a coveted seat in a battleground state that could decide which party controls the U.S. Senate. Michigan's purple status turns every election year into a referendum on both the governing party in office and the political parties vying for control.

Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the U.S. Senate.

Elections in Maine, North Carolina, Alaska, Texas, and Georgia will all have some bearing on the governing body. However, not every seat is open and incumbents frequently carry some advantage into campaign season.

Michigan is not one of those states.

El-Sayed vs. Stevens

Big picture view:

Much like the rest of the country, the Michigan Democratic Party is caught in the middle of two competing visions.

Stevens represents the moderate wing of the party while El-Sayed has embraced more progressive policies. Polls of the race have continued to show a divided electorate.

Stevens has served several terms in the U.S. House, representing Michigan's 11th Congressional District. El-Sayed previously ran for Michigan governor in 2018 before losing the Democratic Primary to eventual winner Gretchen Whitmer. He then took over as the Wayne County Health Director.

Mike Rogers Unopposed

The other side:

Former Rep. Mike Rogers is running unopposed in the race for the Republican nomination.

Rogers previously served in the U.S. House as the 8th District representative. In 2024, he lost his bid for U.S. Senate after coming up short to Democrat Elissa Slotkin.

Ways to vote

Dig deeper:

In Michigan, you can vote in an election in the following ways:

Absentee ballot (must be requested ahead of time)

Early in-person voting

Vote in-person on Election Day

RELATED: Michigan primary election guide: Everything you need to know

Early voting up in Michigan

What they're saying:

The Secretary of State says early voting in Michigan is up dramatically this year.

Timeline:

Early voting starts the second Saturday prior to Election Day, which was Saturday, July 25 – and the state says a high number of voters turned up.

By the numbers:

First weekend in-person early voting turnout was up 78% over the 2024 primary, the state said.

And as of Tuesday, one week out from the election, more than 832,000 Michiganders have already voted. That’s a turnout rate of more than 11% of all active registered voters in the state.