Deena Centofanti is back after husband's health emergency

On a busy Monday with plenty of ongoing news, Good Day Detroit is getting one of the happiest headlines of all – with Deena Centofanti's return.

Deena has been off for the past eight weeks after her husband Keith suffered a stroke. She then jumped into caregiver mode, and poured all her energy into her husband's recovery, ever since.

"On June 3rd here at FOX 2 where my husband also works, I walked down to his office after the show and discovered that he was having a stroke," she said. "That sort of chaotically unraveled into a whole situation of rushing to call 911 and getting over to Henry Ford Providence, and here we are eight weeks later.

"He spent a week there and then another week in ICU down at DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital and then a few weeks at RIM DMC Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan and rehab, and now we are at home."

Deena said that her family has been "inundated with such kindness," whether it was her neighbors taking care of their dogs, to friends, family and viewers.

"It is so appreciated (having support) because (during) these health crises, you do feel a little bit alone," she said. "Suddenly your life takes a turn and the rest of the world is going on. You know, people are living their lives.

"People are out there having a great summer and you're in the hospital, ICU, or you're in rehab, or now you're at home, trying to figure out how to relearn, you know, how to walk and how to function."

She said that family members are staying with Keith while she is at work. She added he is working hard to regain strength on his left side and is staying positive despite the long road.

"The progress is so slow that it can be frustrating," she said. "He would say, the only thing I can control is my work ethic and how hard I attack this. He does every bit of rehab, then he comes home, he does the homework, exercises, everything they tell him to do to try and just get better."

For more of Deena's story – including some interesting purchases she made while being off from work – watch the video player at the top of the story.

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