DTE gas rate hike: Michigan AG examining $266M increase proposal

The process for raising DTE Energy gas rates is paused while Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel examines the company's proposal.

DTE has asked the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) to approve a $266 million gas rate increase. This would increase rates for residential customers by about 10%.

The company argues that it hasn't raised gas rates since 2021. Critics of the increase say that the company does not effectively serve its customers.

Last month, the MPSC approved a $368,115,000 electricity rate increase, amounting to about an increase of $6.51, or 6.38%, for a typical residential customer.

Nessel's office has intervened in other rate increase cases to lower the approved hikes.

"We will approach DTE’s latest gas rate increase request as we have every one that has come before it, and work to ensure that natural gas costs are affordable for our state’s utility customers," Nessel said. "This is yet another in a continuing string of multi-hundred-million-dollar cases brought by the company. My team and its experts will carefully examine DTE’s requested increases and strongly object to any that are unreasonable or are more aligned to shareholder benefits than ensuring ratepayers can keep their homes warm all winter."