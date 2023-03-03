As winter storm pounds Metro Detroit, 155K DTE customers left without power

On Friday a new winter storm rolled across Metro Detroit - but an old problem surfaced - as thousands of DTE Energy customers were left without power.

More than 155,000 DTE customers were without power as of 9 p.m. Friday night while southeastern Michigan labored under a winter storm warning dumping as much as six inches to a foot of snow on the area.

A Berkley police officer told FOX 2 that the heavy snow has been weighing down the power lines, and in once case they were "babysitting" some power lines sagging under the weight because it was next to a lumber yard.

In the past few hours alone, much of the area was getting hit by up to two inches of snow an hour according to FOX 2 Weather Authority Lori Pinson.

Adding to the electricity problems, Metro Detroit also experienced numerous rumbles and lighting, called Thundersnow.

Among the hardest hit areas were Fraser with 2,500 outages at 13 Mile and Callahan Road, and in Warren just west of Schoenherr Road along Martin Road, more than 1,500 customers were in the dark.

On the west side, Livonia between Six Mile and Seven Mile has between 1,500 and 2,500 customers out, while Northville and Plymouth as many as 4,000 are out ranging between Northville Road and just south of Seven Mile to Schoolcraft and Wilcox Road.

DTE had issued a warning that with such a strong weather event moving through the area that outages were a possibility.

"Trees and branches weakened by last week’s ice storm may cause more damage to the electric system following the predicted snow and winds," DTE said in a statement.

On Feb. 22, a severe ice storm caused widespread outages, including more than 300,000 customers.