DTE gives tips on keeping your bills low during freezing temperatures

The Brief As temperatures lower, your heating bill rises as you try to turn the temperature up in your home. DTE says there are ways to avoid the pain in your wallet during the winter season.



As freezing weather hit Metro Detroit communities, many have had to increase the setting on their thermostats, adding more pain to their wallets when the eventual bill comes in.

Big picture view:

Some customers are digging deep into their wallets to pay for this increase and the harsh reality is that the cold weather is not going anywhere anytime soon. However, DTE gave some tips to help customers manage their heating bills as temperatures continue to drop and fluctuate.

What they're saying:

Vice President of Gas Sales and Supply at DTE Henry Decker recommends people adjust their thermostat during the night when they are sleeping, turning it down a few degrees and to check their furnaces to make sure it is in working order.

And, of course, check the filters on the furnace.

"You may have some leaking windows or doors. You can buy some relatively inexpensive tools at a hardware store to block those drafts," he said.

What you can do:

He later says if you are struggling with your bill or have trouble paying the utilities, call them at 1-800-477-4747 or reach out to partner agencies like the United Way or Salvation Army.