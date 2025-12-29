The Brief DTE says to expect outages to climb as wind gusts continue to blow through Metro Detroit on Monday. Wind gusts as high as 60 mph are expected, which could exasperate problems left from the recent winter weather that included ice on poles.



Metro Detroit residents should expect some issues with power as the threat of gusty winds and inclement weather looms over Southeast Michigan on Monday.

Thousands of outages continue to affect the area after ice froze power line and branches fell on poles. The impacts of the recent weather will continue to create issues throughout the day.

The best way to check where outages are concentrated is with DTE's map.

Check the DTE outage map and report an outage here.

The utility says it's expecting outages to climb as wind continues to knock down branches and disrupt power lines. In preparation for the problems, out-of-state crews were brought in and are on standby to help out.

What to do if you see a downed wire:

If there is an emergency, such as a fire or you see a power line on an unoccupied car, first call 911 then call the power company. DTE Energy can be reached at 800-477-4747. Consumers Energy can be reached at 800-477-5050.

For non-emergency situations, you can report the wire to DTE online here.

Stay at least 20 feet from the wires. Do not touch the power lines or use an object to touch them. Do not drive over downed wires. Also, avoid touching anything the wire touches, such as a fence or a puddle.

Be sure to keep pets and children away from the lines, too.

If you are inside your vehicle and a wire falls on it, DTE says to stay inside and call 911.

However, if you must get out of the vehicle, DTE advises removing loose clothing, and getting out without touching the frame. Jump with your feet together to avoid touching the vehicle and ground at the same time. Do not remove your feet until you are at least 20 feet away from the vehicle.