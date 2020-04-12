DTE prepares for Monday power outages 

“It wouldn’t be out of the question to have 100,000 customers affected tomorrow,” said DTE Vice President of Distribution Operations, Ryan Stowe.

As of right now, Michigan is covered in a high wind watch starting Monday morning.

“We’re are looking at the possibility up to 55 miles an hour gusts or maybe higher,” Stowe said. “You couple that with wet ground winds at that level cannot just take out tree branches but topple whole trees.”

DTE is preparing for the wind storm. The same system impacting the south, with tornadoes. Ohio, Illinois and Tennessee will be sending crews our way.

“We’ve got 300 linemen that are coming in from out of state, they’ll be here tomorrow. All told we will have over 1000 lineman,” Stowe said.

Not one area over another is at higher risk for outages. Everywhere, fridges and freezers stocked as people stay safe at home.