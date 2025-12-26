Freezing rain in Michigan leads to Winter Weather Advisory, concerns about hazardous road conditions

The Brief Southeast Michigan is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 4 p.m. Friday. Freezing rain is expected to drop 0.10–0.20" for most areas. Slick travel and isolated power outages are both concerns.



Freezing rain is starting to fall around Metro Detroit on Friday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory, which went into effect for Southeast Michigan, remains in effect until 4 p.m. as that freezing rain creates tricky travel this morning.

Ice impacts

Ice totals are still expected to range between 0.10–0.20" for most areas. That puts us firmly in the impactful, but not crippling category.

Untreated roads will be slick, and a few isolated power outages can’t be ruled out.

Temps take aim at freezing around noon, allowing the ice to slowly melt through the afternoon.

What's next:

The weekend starts quiet, then turns milder with rain and near 50° Sunday, before a swift return to winter. Cold air dominates next week with a few snow chances, though no major systems are showing up at this point.