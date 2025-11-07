DTW affected by nationwide flight reduction order, travelers brave the chaos

The Brief Travelers at DTW are preparing for chaos after airlines began canceling hundreds of flights across the country. The decision is meant to maintain travel safety as air traffic controllers exhibit signs of strain during the shutdown.



If you're planning on flying over the weekend, you might want to pack your patience along with your clothes.

The ongoing government shutdown continues to affect air travel.

Big picture view:

Travelers are definitely prepared for the unexpected, as on Thursday, airlines began canceling hundreds of flights across the country. The FAA ordered them to reduce flights at the forty busiest airports, which includes DTW.

The decision to reduce service at "high-volume" markets is meant to maintain travel safety as air traffic controllers exhibit signs of strain during the shutdown, working long hours and not getting paid.

"I don’t like it—my brother’s a TSA agent, so," said traveler Gary Skelton. "I wish they would agree to something so those guys can get paid. It’s what I expected other than at one time they texted us in the middle of the night, moving the timetable we were supposed to fly out at six, so then it was gonna be like eight."

"It is a mess; that’s exactly what I think about it. Is it necessary? I don’t think so," said traveler Monica Lamb.

"I just think about all of the people who are impacted, who work at locations like this, and their lives are turned upside down. Their schedules are changing, and the holidays are coming," said traveler Loretta Brown.

Dig deeper:

Along with the holidays comes cold weather.

Meanwhile, THAW—the Heat and Warmth Fund—is providing aid to federal workers here at DTW and Willow Run Airport.

"There’s family here that have been working over 30 days without a paycheck, and to couple that with going into the holidays, it’s very difficult," said THAW President and Interim CEO Tanya Hill. "We started at 10 o’clock today, and we had people waiting in their cars for the doors to open. We know it’s a very stressful and dire time for them."