Ground stop lifted at DTW amid 'aircraft emergency'

The Brief A ground stop was issued for all flights at DTW for an aircraft emergency. It is unknown what that emergency is as of 7 p.m.



All flights were grounded at Detroit Metro Airport on Wednesday night after an ‘aircraft emergency.' That was eventually canceled.

Big picture view:

The FAA announced that DTW was closed at 6:34 p.m. and all flights were grounded. The reason was due to an aircraft emergency. That emergency was later revealed to be a mechanical issue involving either a fire or heavy smoke billowing from the aircraft.

The Wayne County Airport Authority did release a statement on what happened:

"The Wayne County Airport Authority Fire Department responded Wednesday evening after a potential mechanical issue was reported on an aircraft. As a precaution, crews applied water to one of the aircraft’s engines. There were no injuries, and passengers were not in danger. The aircraft will undergo maintenance. A brief FAA ground stop was implemented and has since been lifted."

The ground stop was lifted at 7:30 p.m. with DTW now accepting arrivals.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.

