Ground stop lifted at DTW amid 'aircraft emergency'
ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - All flights were grounded at Detroit Metro Airport on Wednesday night after an ‘aircraft emergency.' That was eventually canceled.
Big picture view:
The FAA announced that DTW was closed at 6:34 p.m. and all flights were grounded. The reason was due to an aircraft emergency. That emergency was later revealed to be a mechanical issue involving either a fire or heavy smoke billowing from the aircraft.
The Wayne County Airport Authority did release a statement on what happened:
"The Wayne County Airport Authority Fire Department responded Wednesday evening after a potential mechanical issue was reported on an aircraft. As a precaution, crews applied water to one of the aircraft’s engines. There were no injuries, and passengers were not in danger. The aircraft will undergo maintenance. A brief FAA ground stop was implemented and has since been lifted."
The ground stop was lifted at 7:30 p.m. with DTW now accepting arrivals.
FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.