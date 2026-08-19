Man dies after falling into Duck Lake
OAKLAND COUNTY, MICH. - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is releasing more information about a drowning that happened on Duck Lake in Highland Township.
Duck Lake drowning
What happened:
70-year-old Bryon Felix Carter was cleaning his boat on Duck Lake Tuesday evening when he fell into the water. His wife witnessed him fall into the water and called for help from authorities when she did not see her husband resurface.
Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputies, as well as the Highland Township Fire Department and members of the Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team came to the scene close to 9 p.m. after receiving the report. When they arrived, personnel were able to locate Carter submerged in the water, stuck between the dock and his boat.
Members of the fire department retrieved Carter and took him to shore. From there, paramedics immediately began CPR and other lifesaving procedures. Carter was then transferred to Huron Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy was performed Wednesday morning on Carter, and the medical examiner determined the cause of his death to be accidental drowning.
The Source: Information from this report comes from a media release by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.