Man dies after falling into Duck Lake

article

The Brief Bryon Felix Carter, a 70-year-old Highland Township man, died after falling off a dock and into the lake Tuesday while cleaning his boat, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Carter's wife saw him fall into the water and called for assistance after she did not see him resurface. The Fire Department was able to remove Carter and bring him to shore to perform lifesaving procedures, but he was later pronounced dead at Huron Valley Hospital.



The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is releasing more information about a drowning that happened on Duck Lake in Highland Township.

Duck Lake drowning

What happened:

70-year-old Bryon Felix Carter was cleaning his boat on Duck Lake Tuesday evening when he fell into the water. His wife witnessed him fall into the water and called for help from authorities when she did not see her husband resurface.

Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputies, as well as the Highland Township Fire Department and members of the Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team came to the scene close to 9 p.m. after receiving the report. When they arrived, personnel were able to locate Carter submerged in the water, stuck between the dock and his boat.

Members of the fire department retrieved Carter and took him to shore. From there, paramedics immediately began CPR and other lifesaving procedures. Carter was then transferred to Huron Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was performed Wednesday morning on Carter, and the medical examiner determined the cause of his death to be accidental drowning.