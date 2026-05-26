E-bike sparks garage fire in Ann Arbor

The Brief Two pets were rescued from an Ann Arbor home after an electric bicycle caught fire. The fire was caused by a battery that was not charging. Instead, the cause was determined to be a thermal runaway.



Ann Arbor firefighters made a daring animal rescue after a house fire spurred crews to respond to a home early Tuesday morning.

The house fire on Ravenwood Street was caused by an increasingly familiar source: an electric bicycle.

What we know:

Around 2 a.m., the Blink security system inside an Ann Arbor home caught the moment a fire erupted inside the garage.

An investigation by emergency officials found the the battery on an e-bike experienced what is called a thermal runaway, which is now being blamed for the fire.

The e-bike was not charging when it happened.

Firefighters also found two cats in the house, one which was suffering from breathing problems and given oxygen. Both were taken to the veterinarian for treatment.