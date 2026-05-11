E & L Supermercado fire: Arson suspect arrested after Southwest Detroit staple damaged
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody after a fire damaged a Southwest Detroit grocery store before the business opened for the day Monday.
Samuel Vasquez, the chief of Detroit Fire Department's Seventh Battalion, said the call came at around 7:45 a.m. about a shopping cart on fire in the parking lor of E & L Supermercado on Vernor and Cavalry.
What we know:
The fire was actually worse than the initial call, Vasquez said.
"When the engine company arrived, they found a more serious situation," he said.
According to Vasquez, the fire had spread to an eave of the building while employees were inside preparing for an 8 a.m. opening. Everyone made it out safely, the chief said.
The fire was knocked down in minutes.
Video from the scene was used to determine that the fire was arson, and a suspected was arrested hours later.
What we don't know:
The extent of the damage is unclear at this time.
"I believe we held most of the damage to the outside, but I can't be positive," Vasquez said. "There's going to be sufficient damage interior as well."
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) is assisting with the ongoing investigation.
The Source: This information is from Detroit Fire Department's Seventh Battalion Chief Samuel Vasquez.