E & L Supermercado fire: Arson suspect arrested after Southwest Detroit staple damaged

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The Brief E & L Supermercado was damaged in a fire on Monday morning. The initial call was about a shopping cart on fire, but the flames spread to the eave of the building. Authorities said an arson suspect was arrested a few hours after the fire.



A suspect is in custody after a fire damaged a Southwest Detroit grocery store before the business opened for the day Monday.

Samuel Vasquez, the chief of Detroit Fire Department's Seventh Battalion, said the call came at around 7:45 a.m. about a shopping cart on fire in the parking lor of E & L Supermercado on Vernor and Cavalry.

What we know:

The fire was actually worse than the initial call, Vasquez said.

"When the engine company arrived, they found a more serious situation," he said.

According to Vasquez, the fire had spread to an eave of the building while employees were inside preparing for an 8 a.m. opening. Everyone made it out safely, the chief said.

The fire was knocked down in minutes.

Video from the scene was used to determine that the fire was arson, and a suspected was arrested hours later.

What we don't know:

The extent of the damage is unclear at this time.

"I believe we held most of the damage to the outside, but I can't be positive," Vasquez said. "There's going to be sufficient damage interior as well."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) is assisting with the ongoing investigation.