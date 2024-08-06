Expand / Collapse search

Earthquake recorded in Lake Michigan last week

By Jack Nissen
Published  August 6, 2024 2:40pm EDT
Great Lakes
FOX 2 Detroit

(FOX 2) - A rare earthquake was recorded in the Great Lakes last week after a magnitude 2.9 event was recorded.

It happened in Lake Michigan, about 24 miles off the coast of Sturgeon Bay in Wisconsin around 9 p.m. on Friday.

The quake was recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey and took place at a depth of 10.9 km below the surface.

While earthquakes can cause other extreme geologic events like tsunamis, an event of this size isn't expected to have the same impact. 

Similar events on a much smaller scale called meteotsunami have been known to occur in the Great Lakes - which are normally perpetuated by large waves that alter atmospheric pressure.

