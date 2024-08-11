East side car crash kills one, driver flees

A man was hit and killed on Sunday afternoon after a driver crashes into a parked car.

Rodger Pitts was walking to the store and was hit and killed on Van Dyke near Charlevoix on the east side. According to police a black Chevy Impala slammed into a parked car which hit and killed Pitts.

"He just was a good guy, that’s all he did was work on people’s cars and drink pop" said his sister-in-law Kiszar Keith.

The driver of the Impala and a passenger exited the car and ran. Another passenger was detained at the scene.

If anyone saw the crash they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-773-2587