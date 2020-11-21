Eastpointe Footlocker introduces the ‘Sneak Thru’

Shoe lovers in Eastpointe lined up to checkout a new way to shop.



With COVID-19 forcing businesses to change up their routines, the Footlocker on 8 Mile and Kelly got creative, by setting up their own version of a drive thru. It’s called “The Sneak Thru.”

“It was dope,” said customer Charles Hudson. “It was a different experience here in Detroit. I like the experience, it’s clean, its corona free.”

The drive thru is no different from any other you’ve seen. You drive up, view the menu and then tell the worker on the speaker what you want.

“I think it’s beautiful,” customer Mary Woodward said. “I can come here, I don’t have to stand in line, I don’t have to get in contact with people. I’m distancing from everybody. So, it’s a good thing they came up with.”

Footlocker’s Donald Dudley said this is another way customers can buy their favorites, without stepping foot in the store. In addition to ordering off the menu, you can also pick up online orders.

“Basically, we already have a buy online and pick up in store option, so if they order online or are on our app, they can also pick it up through the sneak thru window,” Dudley said.

This is the first sneak thru in Michigan. Dudley said they plan to expand to other states.

“Myself and the team here are really excited about it,” Dudley said. “We just want to make sure people have a convenient experience and having fun while shopping.

So while the era of COVID-19 has forced businesses to change how they do things, this one change is leaving customers with smiles.

“It’s exciting and I love it,” Woodward said. “I pray they keep up the good work.”

Right now, the Eastpointe location is the only footlocker in Metro Detroit with the sneak thru.