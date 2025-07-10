The Brief A McDonald's worker stabbed a fellow employee after a dispute Thursday morning in Eastpointe. The victim, a woman in her 30s, died from her injuries after being taken to the hospital. A customer witnessing the assault fired a gun before detaining the suspect.



An employee at an Eastpointe McDonald's stabbed her manager after getting into a fight with her earlier on Thursday. The victim later died from her injuries.

Police said a customer who watched the assault tried to break up the fight by firing their gun.

What we know:

Eastpointe police responded to the fast food restaurant on 9 Mile for reports of a stabbing and someone firing a gun.

The preliminary investigation found that before 8 a.m. on Thursday, two co-workers at the McDonald's got into a fight and one of them was sent home early.

The worker returned to the location with a knife and proceeded to stab the victim, later identified as the suspect's manager at the McDonald's.

During the stabbing, a customer at the McDonald's drive-through witnessing the assault fired a shot into the air to break up the fight. No one was struck.

The suspect then tried to flee the scene, but the customer detained them until police arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries.

Police at the Eastpointe McDonald's Thursday morning.

What they're saying:

Another witness who saw the assault said the suspect had left for five minutes before returning with a mask on her face.

"She started stabbing her and I ran for help and basically asked everybody like "help help" or whatever," the witness said. "I tried to stop her - it was no stopping her. She stabbed her everywhere."

What we don't know:

Eastpointe police did not give details about the fight between the two workers. Their identities were not released either - only that the suspect was a 26-year-old woman and the victim was in her 30s. Family has since been notified.

Eastpointe McDonald's where a fatal stabbing occurred.

Dig deeper:

The customer that intervened was a CPL holder and police credited his actions with ensuring the suspect could not escape. Had he not intervened, police believe they would still be looking for the woman.

What's next:

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office will review the investigation report by police and determine what sort of charges should be leveled against the suspect.

If anyone else witnessed the incident, they're asked to contact Det. Showers at 586-445-9415.