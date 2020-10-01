Eastpointe police arrest 17-year-old after young woman shot dead

Eastpointe police have arrested a 17-year-old man believed to involved with a young woman's murder early Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a woman being shot around 6 p.m. on Rein Street, east of Gratiot Avenue.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a female victim dead. Police identified her as a 17-year-old woman from Roseville

In a Facebook post, police said they immediately took someone into custody without incident. The suspect is a resident of Eastpointe.

Police declined to provide any more information.

Charges could be presented either Thursday or Friday.