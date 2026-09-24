Inkster man arrested for allegedly trafficking a15-year-old girl

The Brief Illya Green Jr. was arrested and charged with sex trafficking of children after being busted by the feds here in Inkster. Agents recovered opened condom boxes, hotel room keys, and a stolen handgun.



The FBI says they’ve recovered a 15-year-old girl who was being trafficked online and now an Inkster man has been arrested and charged.

Inkster man arrested

Big picture view:

Illya Green Jr. was arrested and charged with sex trafficking of children after being busted by the feds here in Inkster. The affidavit says the FBI found out about the 15-year-old girl through an online ad offering a hookup with two women for a price.

The FBI says Green’s phone number was listed when agents reached out to inquire about the ad. The next day, they had Green’s apartment on Tobin Drive under surveillance, saw the 15-year-old and a second woman and moved in.

Agents recovered opened condom boxes, hotel room keys, and a stolen handgun.

Here’s what the ad in question said:

"One night two [expletive] outcall only."

Then it lists the prices per hour.

"Top notch deals tonight baby. We came to show out, me and twin."

Dig deeper:

The FBI says Green’s phone number was found in 138 ads just like that one. I spoke with Alternatives for Girls, a nonprofit that empowers at-risk women.

"It’s even more devastating when you have a child, a minor that’s being trafficked," said Sandra Ramocan from Alternatives for Girls. "It’s a heinous crime, and what’s going through my mind is, ‘Where was someone who could’ve seen or looked out for this individual? Where was that person who could’ve said something, so this could’ve been prevented?’"

Green does have a criminal history that the mugshot you saw earlier stemmed back to charges in 2024 after a drug deal went wrong in Veterans Park in Warren.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE